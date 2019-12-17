Gifting some knowledge with UNM Truman Health Services

Truman Health Services is an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). They offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting our patients’ medical, social, behavioral and mental health needs. Truman Health Services offers community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services.

Medical Director Michelle Iandiorio and Program Operations Director Miranda Sedillo talked about services provided by the team at UNM Truman Health Services and gifting some knowledge regarding HIV.

