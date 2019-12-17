Shop unique, local art at Masks Y Mas

Representing over 100 locally talented artists in various mediums, particularly cultural imagery showcasing Mexican Day of the Dead, Guadalupe, religious iconography and local views on New Mexico culture. Masks Y Mas has a full printing service offering an opportunity to produce archival paper printing and giclée canvas printing to artists and for promotional printing as well to the public. Store Manager Kenny Chavez talked more about the store and how they’re helping local artists.

Store Hours:

Open 7 days a week

Monday-Wednesday: 11 AM to 6 PM

Thursday – Saturday: 11 AM – 8 PM

Sundays: 11 AM – 6 PM

Masks Y Mas

3106 Central Ave SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

505.256.4183

