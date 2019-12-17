Year-end Giving with Joy Junction

Joy Junction is New Mexico’s largest emergency homeless shelter. They provide a hand up to homeless and hungry men, women, children, and families in the Albuquerque area. With food, shelter, clothing, recovery programs, and life skills training, they empower individuals to re-enter the workforce and break the cycle of homelessness, one life at a time. CEO Elma Reynalds discussed the program and how you can donate.

Providing for those at their shelter, along with those who depend on their Lifeline of Hope mobile food and hygiene trucks, takes a lot of revenue year-round. They do not receive any government funding. They depend on the generosity of individuals, churches, and businesses to help them continue their mission of taking care of the homeless and hungry of our city. Most of their yearly revenue comes from the last few months of the year. It carries them through the first three-fourths of the following year.

For donations, they accept monetary, items in good condition, vehicles, hygiene items, sleeping bags, coats, non-perishable food, etc.

If you want to donate:

Check, money order, cash, credit card by phone (505) 217-9586

Online through their website

Mail-in at: PO Box 26568, Albuquerque, NM 87125

Can’t donate monetarily? You can donate your time and efforts to help out at the shelter.

Like this: Like Loading...