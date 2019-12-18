Cardboard Productions presents ‘The Santaland Diaries’

This holiday season, Albuquerque actor Kelsey Leos Montoya stars in The Santaland Diaries – a Christmas show for grown-ups. Based on the beloved humorous and autobiographical essays by David Sedaris’ The Santaland Diaries is a wry and witty look at the combination of retail hell and theatrical spectacle that is the holiday season – a sharp, narrowly observed dark comedy.

Tickets for all three performances, December 20th – 22nd, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center are on sale now.

Cardboard Creative Group is an arts collaborative, in association with the local nonprofit Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company, providing expanded performance platforms and media production.

Event details

At the National Hispanic Cultural Center

Friday, December 20th at 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 21st at 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 22nd at 2 PM matinee

