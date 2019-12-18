Frankie is this week’s Pet of the Week

Meet Frankie, Animal Humane New Mexico‘s Pet of the Week. Frankie is a sweet American Pit Bull Cross/Labrador Retriever mix. He’s 3-years-old and is a total goofball. If you’d like a good exercise buddy, he’s your guy. He has lots of energy but is well-mannered. Running or whatever kind of exercise you’re into might be just the ticket. He’s the perfect age to learn all sorts of new things. Toys don’t interest him much, but maybe he hasn’t been introduced to the right ones yet. He does get along with other dogs. If you already have a doggie family member, bring ’em in and they can see if they hit it off! Contact Animal Humane New Mexico if you think Frankie is the perfect fit for you!

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

Animal Humane New Mexico has an upcoming adoption event on Saturday, December 21st and Sunday, December 22nd. The event is sponsored by Garcia Subaru and made possible through a grant from the ASPCA.

