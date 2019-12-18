Introducing Intellitec College to the community

Intellitec College is relatively new to the area and wanted to introduce themselves to the community and to help the community understand their mission and their focus on career education. Campus Director Fred Crum and Registrar Roxee Billie discussed what the college offers and their part in the Supernational Auto Show in January.

Intellitec College opened its doors in August of 2015 with an Automative Program. It started an IT program in January of 2018. At IntelliTec College, you can take advantage of convenient day or evening classes, to fit your courses around everything going on in your life. Their hands-on programs are designed to have no fluff-you only learn the most practical skills to get you ready for a career in as short a time as possible.

