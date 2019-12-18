Village Inn is serving up pies this holiday season

Village Inn has been serving made-from-scratch pancakes for over 60 years. They serve “The Best Pies in America” because they win so many Blue Ribbons at the American Pie Council every year and they share them with you for Free on Wednesday from 10 AM – 10 PM

Christmas is coming up and you want to get your holiday pie in as soon as possible. There are three easy ways to reserve your pie, you can go into any Village Inn, go online and reserve your favorite pie, or just give them a call!

Need a gift idea? Gift cards make an easy gift for your friends and loved ones! If you buy $30, you get $10 free!

Village Inn will be open on Christmas Day, from 7 AM – 4 PM.

