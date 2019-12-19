Create a retirement savings plan with New Mexico Saves

The New Mexico Legislative Session is right around the corner and AARP is championing efforts to get a retirement savings plan that would benefit all New Mexicans on the governor’s call. AARP New Mexico Advocacy Director DeAnza Valencia, and State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg spoke more on the plan.

AARP New Mexico is the state face of AARP, a social mission organization that is charged with providing resources, information, and lobbying efforts to help people age 50 plus to live their best lives.

