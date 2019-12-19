Enjoy some Christmas specials at the Ranchers Club of New Mexico

The Ranchers Club is an experience in dining that no visitor of the Land of Enchantment should miss. They are located inside the Crown Plaza Hotel and offers a variety of game, steaks, seafood as well as creative daily specials. Executive Chef Bryan Romero and Restaurant Manager Jacy Goad stopped by to discuss t

Along with the full menu, there will be a Christmas special. If you want to experience their dinner on the holidays, they will be open from 11:30 AM to 7 PM. They are booking up very fast so make your reservations early.

