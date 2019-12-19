Receive free dental care at Comfort Dental on Care Day

Mark your calendars, Comfort Dental will be hosting Care Day this year on December 23rd, 2019, offering free dental care to those in need. Dr. Andrew McFarland discussed the event and how you can participate.

Beginning in Colorado in 1984, Comfort Dental has offered free dental care on Christmas Eve Day. Care Day was started as a way of improving accessibility to dental care to those in most need. On Care Day, all services are free to anyone. Patients are helped on a first-come, first-served basis receiving a variety of basic dental care from cleanings to extractions. More serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist. Nationally, approximately 300 Comfort Dental dentists and 1,300 staff members donate their time on Care Day.

Last year on Care Day, Comfort Dental offices saw 4,000 patients nationally and gave away $1.4 million in free dental services. Since Care Day’s beginnings in 1984, Comfort Dental has given away over $22.8 million in dental services.

Comfort Dental of New Mexico features eleven dental offices located throughout Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe and provides top of the line dental care at affordable prices, with new patient exam and x-rays for only $19.

Comfort Dental provides a full range of dental care including general dentistry, braces, crowns, dentures, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry and more.

Event details

CARE DAY

December 23rd, 7:30 AM – 12 PM

At all eleven Comfort Dental Locations

