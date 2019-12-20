ABQ to Do has your holiday weekend covered

ABQ to Do stopped by to highlight some of the holiday events that are going on in the Duke City.

To celebrate this magical time of year when the sun begins its return from the south, the Open Space Visitor Center will be hosting a series of fun events.

Celebrate the winter solstice with a community art project, live music, holiday tales, and song. In the morning, help create a seed mandala that will help feed migratory birds. In the afternoon, you can learn winter holiday tales and songs from around the world.

Sunday, December 22nd, 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Popejoy Presents ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

“’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.” But wait! A mouse is stirring — because Santa missed his house last year and he can’t let that happen again! Before you can say “Merry Christmas!,” we’re off on the wild adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won’t take no for an answer, written by celebrated playwright Ken Ludwig (Baskerville, Crazy for You). Don’t miss this joyful tribute to the holiday season!

Friday, December 20th, 7:30 PM

Rather than drive under the influence, Friday, Dec. 20 at 12 noon thru 3 a.m. Monday through December 23, Albuquerque metro residents can open the Uber app and use the code ABQPARTY19. By using the code, riders will receive a credit of up to $10 off for one trip. The maximum amount of trips available is 1000. First come, first served. The credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats, and the discount does not cover the tip.

The Christmas Take a Ride on Us campaign will cover 5 days of Christmas celebrations. The code is good for 2 trips per person and $10 towards each trip. The code for Christmas is ABQMERRY19. This code is valid for the first 2000 riders from Saturday 12/21/19 at 12 noon through Thursday 12/26/19 at 3 am. Codes will be available to download beginning Friday, December 20th, 2019. First come, first served. The credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats, and the discount does not cover the tip.

The New Year’s Take a Ride on Us campaign goes from noon on December 27, through 3 a.m. on January 2. Albuquerque metro residents can open the Uber app and use the code ABQNYE19. By using the code, riders will receive a credit of up to $10 off for two trips. The maximum amount of trips available is 3000. First come, first served. The credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats, and the discount does not cover the tip.

