Enjoy ‘The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment’

Festival Ballet Albuquerque is partnering with the National Hispanic Cultural Center to present an original production, The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. Ballet Mistress Beth Griffin and Principal Dancer Jordan Slocum discussed the production and how you can watch this spectacular show.

The beloved holiday classic is transported to territorial New Mexico in the late 1800s. Resplendent in its classical origins, this unique southwestern version adds elements of the state’s heritage and traditions including Spanish dancers, southwestern snakes, sheep and shepherdesses, a lively fandango, a Cochiti Pueblo Storyteller doll with children complete with Roadrunner and Coyote characters! A special treat is the lavish western Victorian-era costumes. Now in its ninth year at the NHCC, the production showcases New Mexico heritage and traditions while maintaining the classical grace and family appeal of its origins.

A live orchestra performs under the baton of Maestro Guillermo Figueroa, former music director of the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra and an internationally renowned conductor and violinist who was a 2012 Latin Grammy nominee.

Event details

Festival Ballet Albuquerque Presents The Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment

December 20 – December 22

Friday, Saturday & Sunday – 7 PM

Saturday & Sunday – 2 PM

$14, $20, $29, $39, $49 w/ $2 discount for seniors, children 12 and younger.

Like this: Like Loading...