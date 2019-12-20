Last minute shopping ideas for your furry friend

As the season of giving wraps up, make sure to wrap up your pet too! Have you remembered your 4-footed family member? Don’t be a Scrooge and forget this important family member! Jill Lane, NM’s Pet Ambassador, along with her new four-legged sidekick, Betty Bulldog, has some great last-minute ideas dedicated to holiday gifts for the pet as well as the pet lover!

Event details

FESTIVUS PARTY

The Festivus Pole will be part of this fun last-minute shopping party at Boofy’s Best for Pets

Monday, December 23

8201 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque

9am-9pm

FREE

Book Signing Pet Travel Guide

3-6 PM

