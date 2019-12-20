Light up your night with River of Lights

We are in the middle of the holiday season, which means we are planning on things to do in the Duke City to really capture the holiday spirit. A great holiday tradition here in Albuquerque is the River of Lights. Recently ranked in USA Today’s top ten Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden is definitely a sight to be seen with friends and loved ones.

Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk through light show!

History

In 1997, River of Lights began as a fundraiser for the BioPark. Today, proceeds continue to support a variety of ABQ BioPark projects through the New Mexico BioPark Society.

Each year’s show unveils ingenious new sculptures and stunning displays made by BioPark artists and craftsmen.

Entertainment

Holiday Nature Crafts

BioPark Education offers free Holiday Nature Crafts in the Education building on Wednesdays, December 4, 11, and 18, from 6 PM – 8 PM.

G-Scale Model Railroad

Special holiday trains chug through the Garden Railroad exhibit until 8:30 PM, Wednesdays – Sundays, weather and volunteer staff permitting.

Free Park & Ride Service

Having problems finding a parking spot, or are the lots filling up quickly? Beat the traffic and use their free Park & Ride service at the ABQ BioPark Zoo!

Event details

Dates:

November 30th – December 30th 2019

Open 6 PM – 9:30 PM

Closed December 24th & 25th

Tickets:

You can buy online

From any BioPark cashier from 9 AM – 4:30 PM daily

At the Gate starting at 5:30 PM (Gates for River or Lights open to guests at 6 PM)

Prices

Adults (13+): $14

Children (3-12): $7

3 years and under: FREE

No senior or member discounts for this special event.

There is no will call for River of Lights tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...