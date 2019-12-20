Refuel with Taco Cabana during your holiday shopping

This weekend, shoppers will no doubt be spending a lot of time around the Cottonwood Mall area, getting those last-minute items for friends and family. We have the perfect lunch, or dinner, spot to refuel your festive activities.

Taco Cabana ABQ first came to Albuquerque New Mexico in 1994. They are currently locally owned and operated. The owners believe in making everything from scratch and adapting to the environment. Traditionally, Taco Cabana ABQ served as Tex Mex cuisine which consisted of heavy spice, flavorful meats, and fresh salsas. They realized quickly they needed to incorporate a few more items to their menu: posole, Carne adovada, and green chile, green chile, green chile! Their blend of the two cuisines has been well received and they thank you Albuquerque for letting them experiment with tradition.

Taco Cabana ABQ believes in providing the best fast-casual dining experience. Every plate is individually prepped and made when ordered. Your time is valuable and your business is valuable to them.

Every item is made fresh; they pride ourselves on that. Their menu is extensive and the combinations are endless. Menudo, lengua, and barbacoa are some of the items for the hardcore foodies. For those more conservative food lovers, they have it all. You name it! They truly aim to make your experience with them an enjoyable one.

For all their loyal customers, Taco Cabana wants to thank you so much for your business, and if you are new to their restaurants, please stop by and let them know what you think.

