Cranberry recipes perfect for the holidays

It’s almost Christmas. Chef Shawn Bucher has prepared some mouth-watering cranberry treats just in time for the big day.

Chef Bucher gave classic Caprese salad a holiday twist. A Caprese salad usually comes with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. Chef Bucher added a cranberry syrup and pesto that he made. The pesto has basil, garlic almonds, olive oil and mint. He says it’s very refreshing and adds some festive flair to the classic salad.

Another fun festive idea Chef Bucher has for pound cake is add almond brittle and cranberry syrup. Since pound cake is soft, the almond brittle gives it that crunchy texture that is missing.

Orange Pound Cake Recipe

3 Large eggs

3 Tablespoons Milk

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1½ Cups of Cake Flour

1 Teaspoon of Baking powder

¼ Teaspoon of Salt

¾ Cup of Granulated White Sugar

1 Pound of Unsalted Butter – Room Temperature

2 Tablespoons Orange Zest

Procedure

Pre-heat oven at 350 degrees. In one bowl combine Cake Flour, Baking Powder, Sugar and Salt and mix until consistent throughout. In a separate bowl, combine Eggs, Milk and Vanilla and mix until consistent throughout. In a separate bowl, mix butter with a hand mixer or stand mixer until soft and smooth (about 2 minutes). Combine liquid ingredients and butter together and mix until consistent throughout. Add one half of dry ingredients to butter and liquid mix. Slowly fold together. Add other half of dry ingredients and fold together until consistent throughout. Spray a loaf pan with plenty of oil and place a piece of parchment paper in the bottom. Place batter into loaf pan and smooth until mixture is level. Place into the oven on the center rack. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Check to see if done with a toothpick before removing from oven. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

Like this: Like Loading...