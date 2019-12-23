Edible Arrangements offers delicious holiday treats

Locally owned and operated, Edible Arrangements has been open for business in the northeast Albuquerque heights for nearly 15 years. They provide healthy treats, snacks, smoothies and all different types of chocolate-covered fruit.

Edible Arrangements has a lot of cool things for the holidays. One of the things they have for Christmas is a “Happy Holidays Village.” The arrangement includes chocolate-covered pineapple reindeer, chocolate-covered pineapple Christmas trees and white chocolate-dipped strawberries topped with white crispies.

Edible Arrangements also has fresh fruit platters and cookies.

If you’re looking for something fun and delicious to bring to the office party, or just in the festive mood, Edible Arrangements can help. Click here for more information on Edible Arrangments.

