Get home safe this Christmas with ‘Take A Ride on Us’ program

With the holidays in full swing, the City of Albuquerque wants to ensure you get home safely. That’s why they are rolling out the Take a Ride on Us Program.

Attorney Ron Bell visited the set to discuss the program’s success and why it’s crucial to take advantage of this offer.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program will run from noon on December 21 through 3 a.m. on December 26. Albuquerque residents can open the Uber app and enter the code ABQMERRY19.

Users will receive a $10 credit off of one trip. The maximum amount of trips available is 2,000.

