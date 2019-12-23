PC Place can help with all your computer needs

PC Place has been helping New Mexico residents for over 26 years. They offer a variety of services from IT business management, consulting services and virus removal.

Not only can you take your computers to get fixed, PC Place also sells new and used computers. They even custom build computers.

Owner Stephan Armijo and Accounting and Marketing Director Sonia Armijo stressed that people should be wary of computer scams.

PC Place is located at 9324 Menaul Blvd. NE, Alb, NM 87112.

