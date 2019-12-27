American Home is the place to buy furniture

2019 is coming to a close and 2020 is just around the corner. This is around the time that everyone is thinking of their New Year’s resolutions. One of them could be renovating your home to finally achieve that look that reflects you and your personality.

This week’s Local Guide, we’re tackling just that. Our own Sara Rose just bought a home in 2019 and is deep in renovations. She went to American Home to find that special piece that really highlights her personality in her new home.

American Home has been committed to making your shopping experience convenient and affordable since 1936. Their team lives in New Mexico and understands the variety of lifestyles New Mexicans love to live. American Home’s team of buyers travel to all the major markets to find just the right products. They shop the local competition and the internet to ensure they offer the lowest prices guaranteed.

