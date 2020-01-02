Detox into the new year with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer

Every year as the calendar turns, we make bold resolutions to make changes that focus on a healthier eating plan and visits to the gym. Why not add a few new ideas to that list, like maybe a new detox routine to help the body eliminate toxins?
Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness health practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body. He discusses the importance of starting the year with a health checkup, including blood work, ways to detox regularly including tips to stay motivated throughout the year to remain healthy so that you can reach your fitness goals.
New Year’s Resolutions You’ll Actually Keep
- Don’t Focus on Subtracting Food
- Do a Kitchen Cleanse
- Plan for Snack Attacks
- Reboot your Workout
- Take it a Week at a Time
- Reward Yourself
- Reboot your Stressful Days
- Take a Time-out Daily
- Try Meditation
- Keep a Fatigue Diary
- Make a To-Do and To-Don’t List
- Plan for Bedtime
