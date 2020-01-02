Resolutions for your four-legged friend for the New Year

It’s that time of year when humans set their resolutions. And yes, it’s time to plan for your 4-footed family member too! There are some great resolutions that are sure to take your Fido and you into the new year in a healthy way…for BOTH the pet and the human. While the dog’s resolutions might be “Eat More Bacon” or ‘Catch that squirrel” or even “Less Barking and tooting!”, we have some better ideas for you! So, pet owners out there… Listen up as Jill Lane and Bulldog Betty give you the SCOOP on Pet Resolutions….or should they be called COMMITMENTS?

Some resolutions for your pets

Have an annual check-up

Exercise is just as important for your pets as it is for humans

Take your pet with you when you travel

