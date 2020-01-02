The Homecoming Concert is an evening of music and reunion

The New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Enchantment Awards, recognizes individual artistry in performance, and honors teachers and their schools’ commitment to performing arts education. This program presents these talented young performers with a unique opportunity to advance their education and careers in musical theatre, all while supporting the inclusion of musical theatre performance in our state’s high schools. Performers Colin Miller, Sasha Butcher, and Trey Caperton discussed the upcoming Homecoming Concert and what they’ve been up to since the Enchantment Awards.

The Homecoming Concert

An evening of music and reunion featuring five previous nominees of the Enchantment Awards. Half of the proceeds from ticket sales and 100% of donations will go toward the Enchantment Awards and their mission toward widespread arts education in New Mexico.

Tickets are $15 at the door, cash, card, or Venmo, and carry a small additional fee if purchased online.

Join them on January 4th, 6 PM & 8 PM at the Growing Stage on Menaul for a night of friendship, fantasy, and fun.

