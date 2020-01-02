The Vortex Theatre presents Susan and God. Susan finds God and decided to reform her friends. Then she’s called on to walk the talk, by her husband and daughter. Actress Stephanie Grilo, who plays Susan, and Actor Stephen Armijo, who plays Barrie, discussed the play, what to expect, and how you can catch the performance.

Susan and God is a dramatic comedy that follows Susan, a magnetic socialite, just returned from a trip abroad and on a quest to evangelize her high society friends. Her new religious fervor is mostly scoffed at until her friends start taking her claims personally. Meanwhile, her estranged husband Barrie and daughter Blossom cannot help but hope that Susan’s new take on life might just be their ticket back into hers. The play was written in the 1930s by Rachel Crothers, an often-overlooked American playwright and theatre director of the early 20th century.

Event details

Dates: January 10 – February 2, 2020

Times: Fri – Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 2 PM

Tickets: $24, $21, $17

Preview: January 9, 2020, 7:30 PM

Pay-What-You-Will: Sunday, January 19, 2020

Talkback: Sunday, January 19, 2020

The Vortex, Albuquerque’s oldest continuously-running Black Box Theatre, has been a pioneering venue for classic, contemporary, and cutting-edge theatre since 1976. The theatre continues to entertain audiences with some of the city’s finest stage productions, from local and national premieres to new interpretations of classic works. The VORTEX is a 501(c)3 (non-profit) organization.

