ABQ to Do has things to do for the first weekend of the new decade

ABQ to Do has everything you need to do for the first weekend of the new decade.

Crowville Screening: The Open Space Visitor Center will be screening a short film Crowville, which was created by local filmmakers and documents the lives of the thousands of American Crows that are drawn to the Rio Grande Bosque every winter.

Saturday, January 4th, 2020 2 PM

Guided Nature Walk: Observe migratory birds and look for porcupines during a moderately strenuous guided hike along the banks of the Rio Grande and through one of the largest cottonwood forests in the world.

Sunday, January 5th, 2020 8 AM

The Homecoming Concert: The Homecoming Concert is a performance by five past nominees for the Enchantment Awards. The performers will sing songs from various Broadway shows including solos, duets, and group numbers. Two of the performers were Best Actor winners from the Enchantment Awards and got to perform solos on a Broadway stage as part of the Jimmy Awards. A third has performed off-Broadway and is headed for Disneyland Tokyo. The other two have just begun in notable college theatre programs. Part of the night’s proceeds goes to support the Enchantment Awards.

Saturday, January 4th, 2020, 6 PM & 8 PM

How the county can help with keeping your New Year’s resolutions: Bernalillo County is stepping in with ways to help you keep your New Year’s resolutions.

