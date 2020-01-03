Broadway Bound LIVE helps pursue dreams of Broadway

Broadway Bound LIVE is a musical theatre competition that followed 13 New Mexico residents through challenges and rounds of elimination to award one individual with a renewable Director’s Scholarship to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. It is being produced as a reality tv show to air on public access and Amazon Prime.

Katharsis Media Executive Director Candice Neu and Broadway Bound LIVE’s winner Corban Mejia discussed the competition, and Mejia’s journey throughout the competition and what it felt like winning this award.

Although the scholarship is a huge deal, Broadway Bound LIVE is about much more than a scholarship. It also provides an entire semester of training in the performing arts for the participants, an additional year of vocal lessons for the final four finalists and a $1000 scholarship to each of the three runners up.

More than that, it changes the climate for those kids with big dreams living in poverty. Something that was seemingly impossible has just become possible, and that hope reverberates and empowers the entire community regardless of what they dream of becoming.

Katharsis Media is a non-profit organization that strives: ​​

To educate, entertain, and inspire the community through the performing arts, with a special emphasis on theatre, dance, and film.

To provide a living wage for performing artists who teach, create, direct, and produce.

To foster and develop, through workshops and other appropriate means, the artistic talents and skills of company members and other interested persons.

To reward and recognize artists in the community through awards, prizes, and scholarships. ​

Katharsis Media accomplishes its mission through the production of film and theatrical projects, internships, classes, camps, workshops, and scholarships.

