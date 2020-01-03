Rhinestone Rambler features Jeff DeMent

Rhinestone Rambler is a fashion and travel blog with a heart for the American Southwest, created by Ashley Wagner. Today, she is showcasing the inspiring story of Jeff DeMent, a Santa Fe jewelry artist.

DeMent’s work is hand-crafted using a traditional Diné (Navajo) technique called Tufa Casting that dates back to the 1800s; over 200 years ago. His original designs are hand-carved into Tuff, compressed volcanic ash commonly called Tufa Rock, to create a mold. He heats the mold and pours molten silver into it to form each piece. After annealing, the silver is hand cut, filed and formed, then high-grade turquoise is inlaid into a bezel. The Tufa molds are only used once, making each and every piece a true one of a kind. The Turquoise he uses in his work is all Natural Stone, never stabilized or enhanced. He pours his heart and soul into each piece to give you the best quality possible.

