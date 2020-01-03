The Robotics Leadership Academy is supporting STEM Enrichment in New Mexico

As a career coach, Dr. Shelly Gruenig uses her expertise in Workforce Education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) to help inspire people to prepare for their best Life Launch. She coaches students getting ready to graduate high school or college as well as professionals looking for a change.

This month she is launching a Robotics Leadership program open to any interested student in the community that will help them to advance their leadership skills and learn important STEM industry principles while networking with professionals.

The Robotics Leadership Academy is open to any interested students 10-17 in the community. The program is designed to help them with career decision making by connecting them with professionals in a variety of STEM fields in an effort to develop the NM STEM Workforce Pipeline.

There will be guest speakers on a variety of STEM topics as well as hands-on workshops on everything from coding and building robots to 3D printing and rocketry. Students will work on resumes and applications for internships, scholarships, and jobs as well as important leadership and communication skills. Participants will learn important STEM industry principles while networking with professionals all in an effort to prepare them for their Life Launch.

Every 4th Friday from 6-9 PM at Anchor Point Church in Rio Rancho.

Like this: Like Loading...