Bacon Jam is bacon-inspired New Mexican dishes

Bacon Jam Restaurant is a new breakfast joint founded by Craig and Monica Wood in February 2019. Together, the couple has over 25 years’ experience in the restaurant industry. They both gave up their comfortable lifestyle and sold everything they owned to pursue their passion and follow their dreams. Today, this family-owned and operated business serves clients from all over the state of New Mexico.

Their goal in life is to inspire people with an entrepreneurial spirit and help them open restaurants throughout the entire United States. They help guide these people through their passion, thoughts, and experience. Craig and Monica are committed to educating their team to become future business partners by engaging them with their management and business techniques.

