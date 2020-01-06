Healthy chocolate with Tia Coco

Tia Coco chocolate is Healthy Chocolate. Healthy for you and the planet. Hand made locally, Gluten-free, Vegan, Refined sugar-free, Fair Trade sourced and delicious, Tia Coco chocolate is made with love and your health in mind. Owners Christianna Uehlein and Will Brandenburg, aka “The Apron Man,” discussed more about their business and the chocolates they make.

To test the old saying that good things come in small packages, look no further than a single Tia Coco chocolate.

Try a rose-infused truffle, with a dainty smattering of flower petals atop its gleaming chocolate coating. Or a cashew buttercup, more substantial, subtler and less cloying in flavor than its commercial peanut butter counterpart.

You’ll find the richness you expect from traditional dairy-based confections, but these sweets offer organic, vegan, gluten-free indulgence by the bite. Treats from newly launched Santa Fe sweet maker Tia Coco are free of refined sugar and dairy, and they’re Paleo Diet-friendly.

