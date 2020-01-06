Keep your New Years resolution with Shelley Rael’s new book

Shelley Rael is a registered dietitian nutritionist in Albuquerque who helps people with weight loss and eating for health. In her new book, The One-Pot Weight Loss Plan: Healthy Meals for Your Slowcooker, Skillet, Sheet Pan, and More, she helps you discover a 28-day meal plan that helps you hit your weight loss goal by showing you several ways to make healthy and delicious meals in mere minutes.

Some of the recipes she features are for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. One of the delicious recipes is the avocado chocolate pudding, which is only four ingredients, and a healthy alternative to your favorite sweet treat.

You can find this book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, or any online bookstore retailers.

