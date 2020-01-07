Cake Ingenuity, winner of 2019’s Gingerbread Enchantment Contest

Last month, we spent a lot of time highlighting the Gingerbread Enchantment contest. Now we have a winner. Joe and Amber Torres, owners of Cake Ingenuity, and winners of the professional category of Gingerbread Enchantment spoke more about their shop and their big win.

Cake Ingenuity is a custom cake shop based in Albuquerque, NM owned by a married couple who both have a strong passion for cakes. They specialize in unique wedding cakes, 3D cakes, and one of a kind special occasion cakes. All of their cakes are made from scratch including their delicious buttercream and marshmallow fondant. They take your ideas and toughest challenges and make them come true.

Their minimum price for base cakes starts at $100. Cakes are priced per serving ($4/serving) plus additional details upon request.

