Enjoy some great food and fun at the 3rd Annual ABQ NoshFest

For lovers of food and fun, and all things Jewish, the third annual ABQ NoshFest is sure to delight the senses for all who attend on January 12, 2020, from noon to 4 PM. ABQ NoshFest Coordinator Jill Patruznick spoke about the event and what you can expect this year.

ABQ NoshFest showcases the best in Jewish cuisine from traditional to new twists on old favorites. The Fest celebrates Jewish culture and community while raising funds for the event producer, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque (JCC).

Due to the success and popularity of the event last year at Sandia Resort, the Fest will be held there again.

Come with empty bellies to get your fill of latkes, pastrami, brisket, matzoh ball soup, bagels, and lox, rugelach – yum! Many familiar food purveyors will be on hand, including Savoy Bar and Grill, California Pastrami, Ruthie’s Bagels, Il Vicino, La Fonda del Bosque, Gourmet to Go, Poki Poki, Congregations Albert, B’nai Israel, Casa Sefarad NM, and others.

Event details

Sunday, January 12th, 2020

12 PM – 4 PM

Sandia Resort

Kids 9 and under are FREE

Guided by Jewish values and tradition, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque is a nonprofit organization, which strives to enrich and inspire the entire community by offering quality, multi-generational fitness, wellness, cultural, recreational, social and educational programs in a safe, nurturing, and welcoming environment that is respectful to all.

