The New Mexico Philharmonic presents Brass, Winds, & Bach’s Air. Principal Trumpet John Marchiando and Oboist Amanda talley spoke about the production and where you can grab tickets.

The NMPhil winds and brass step out to warm this midwinter afternoon! Dvořák’s Serenade for Winds, scored for two oboes, two clarinets, two bassoons, three French horns, cello, and double bass is both lyrical and intensely beautiful. French horns and trumpets stand out in Crespo’s rollicking Spirit of Brass. Breathe in the beauty of Bach’s “Air on the G String.” Then—four trumpets, four trombones, horn, and tuba frame Jan Koetsier’s Brass Symphony—a masterpiece of the brass repertoire. Finally, two gorgeous 16th-century Gabrieli Canzons.

Event details

January 12th, 2020 3 PM

National Hispanic Cultural Center

1701 4th Street SW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Like this: Like Loading...