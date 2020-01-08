Animal Humane New Mexico highlights first Pet of the Week of the new year

Meet Emily, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week. She is a 1-year-old, Shepherd American Pit mix, and a complete goofball. f you want a medium-large, polite, friendly young gal with a nice amount of energy, you really must come to meet her! She loves treats, running in the dog park and chasing her toys. She hopes you have a huge yard because she loves to run! Come stop by and see if Emily is the perfect fit for you.

Event details

Animal Humane New Mexico is holding a pop-up adoption event at Chuze Fitness.

Give a Dog a home, Chuze to Adopt! Pop-up Adoption Event

Chuze Fitness Coors & Paseo

Saturday, January 11th, 2020

11 AM – 1 PM

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

