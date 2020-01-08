Make that important connection with Santa Fe Matchmaking

From Bumble and Tinder, to Match.com, so much more online dating has seen so many success stories over the years. However, it can still be difficult for many people to put themselves out there. That’s where Julie Ferman comes into play.

Julie Ferman is a professional matchmaker, seasoned dating coach, media personality, professional speaker, events producer, consultant to the matchmaking and dating industry, and the host of the Cupid’s Coach Podcast. Her specialty? Bringing people together and inspiring social magnetism to spark and ignite meaningful connections for our personal and business lives.

Julie met her husband of 29 years through a proactive love search of her own and she has spent every day since helping singles and social / business networkers to make that all-important initial connection with the right people and to master the art of instigating and nurturing substantive relationships. With over 1200 marriages to her credit, she knows the love business and is eager to share her secrets.

Whether in a professional or personal setting, Julie has a tried and true strategies that bring individuals together.

