Preserve asphalt shingle roofs with Roof Maxx

If you have an asphalt shingle roof that is need of repair, then look further than Roof Maxx. Owners Wendy Anderson and Richard Anderson discussed more about their business and how you can take care of your roof.

They spray an all-natural Bio-oil to asphalt shingle roofs. The treatment hydrates and restores the life of the shingle slows the aging process and adds flexibility back to the shingle. It adds the waterproofing back to the shingle as well as adding 24% hail protection. It can extend the life of the shingle for up to 15 years. Treated shingles are restored back closer to their original color due to oil resaturation.

The product is 100% safe for people, pets, and our environment.

Roof Maxx is much more than just a roof rejuvenation product. They’re also America’s fastest-growing roofing company, too! Their nationwide network of locally owned Roof Maxx dealers is the new breed of sustainable roofers, all dedicated to keeping your roof out of the landfill and more money in your pocket. Be green and save some green.

