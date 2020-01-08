Spreading mental health awareness one library at a time with ‘An Impossible Life’

FACT: Nearly one in five U.S. adults – 46.6 million – live with a mental illness, and estimates suggest about half do not receive professional care. Suicide rates in the U.S. have increased 25 percent since the turn of the century, and world-wide, depression accounts for more disability than any other disease in the world.

Authors Sonja Wasden and Rachael Siddoway are a mother/daughter team who are traveling to all 50 states, donating Sonja’s life story, An Impossible Life, about her struggle with mental illness to local libraries. They’re trying to spread mental health awareness one local library at a time.

An Impossible Life

When 35 Sonja was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric hospital by her husband and father she is sure it is a mistake. A mother of three, living in a beautiful suburb, Sonja’s life appears ideal. How did she get here?

In a gripping and breathtaking narrative that makes the reader feel a though they are listening in on a private conversation, Sonja tells the compelling true account of her struggle with depression, mania, an eating disorder, suicide, marriage, and motherhood and the grit needed to live an impossible life.

Like this: Like Loading...