Ashley ‘Saywut?!’ Moyer is in collaboration with NM United

Ashley Moyer, aka Saywut?! is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has been a fixture in the hip hop scene coast to coast, performing for Federal and state educational, environmental, and humanitarian aid workshops through the use of non-traditional, alternative music outlets. Moyer’s performances and workshops are directed towards community awareness and development through education and acceptance of alternative music outlets. Ashley Moyer and NM United discussed more on the collab and when and where you can hear her perform.

Moyer is also a licensed Esthetician who owns her own business in Nob Hill called Beatbox Beauty Co.

Currently, she is working on a music collaboration with NM United and Hakim Bellamy for the 2020 soccer season.

