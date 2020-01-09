Aux Dog Theatre presents Q SOLO Festival, featuring one-person shows from New York, Denver, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque. With two EQUITY actors, a TRIPLE UNITED SOLO Winner and an award-winning playwright, this is their most star-studded festival yet. Solo performer in Bad Dates by Theresa Rebeck Zoe Yeoman discussed more on the event and Bad Dates.

Event details

Q SOLO 2020

January 10 – February 2

Opening the festival on Weekend 1 (January 10-12)

Motherhood, Barbells & T-shots

A one-woman show is written and performed by Mona Malec about the transition from a mother/daughter to a mother/son relationship incorporating gesture-based dance, ritual movement, and Olympic weightlifting.

8 PM Friday & Saturday

2 PM Saturday & Sunday

January 17-19

Bad Dates

A comedy about fine dining, spike heels, and the Romanian Mob!

8 PM Friday & Saturday

2 PM Saturday & Sunday

January 24-26

All in the Timing

Award-winning wit, wag, and piquant observer of life’s mysterious ways, Tulis McCall performs her stunning, stinging laugh-filled All in the Timing: Advice From a Woman Who Knows Better.

8 PM Friday & Saturday

2 PM Saturday & Sunday

January 31 – February 2

Elizabeth I – In Her Own Words

Levin has crafted a captivating dramatization of the illustrious person and the period. Tamara Meneghini brings the monarch to life weaving together excerpts from Shakespeare’s canon.

