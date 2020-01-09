Cocina Azul is family-owned, authentic New Mexican cuisine

Cocina Azul is an authentic New Mexican cuisine. Their main idea is to keep the original recipes from generations and using only local key ingredients. They’re a family own restaurant and want to keep it that way and be able to show the new generations what New Mexican food is all about. Chef Jaime Nieves Flores and Bartender Manager Gilbert Hidalgo stopped by the Living kitchen to cook up some delicious brisket enchiladas and talk more about the restaurants.

Cocina Azul provides flexible catering services in Albuquerque, giving you several ways to cater to your next event. They provide on-site deliveries and set up, pick-up & self-service catering, or full-service catering.

Like this: Like Loading...