PreEP Screenings with Truman Health Services

Truman Health Services is an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). They offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting our patients’ medical, social, behavioral and mental health needs. Young Adult Clinic Medical Doctor Jeremy Snyder, Clinical Psychologist Kathryn Lenberg, and Health Education Coordinator Colleen Chavez discussed more on the treatment and what steps you should take.

Truman Health Services offers community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services.

Their goal is to help you live a healthy life with HIV. By taking medications and focusing on a healthy lifestyle, they can help you reach an undetectable HIV viral load and improve your immune system. They coordinate your care so it is comfortable, convenient, and affordable. All HIV health services are available regardless of the ability to pay.

Like this: Like Loading...