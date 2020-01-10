ABQ to Do highlights upcoming events for you this weekend

ABQtoDo stopped by to highlight this weekend’s events.

State of the City Celebration: Join Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque for a family-friendly community celebration and State of the City Address. This FREE event will have fun for the entire family including interactive entertainment, local crafts and vendors, music, art, food and more!

The City of Albuquerque is partnering with America Prays to support those experiencing homelessness in our community at this year’s State of the City Celebration. They are asking that attendees please bring donations of canned goods and clothing to the event so that these items can be distributed to trusted partners in our city to help those in need.

Saturday, January 11th, 10 AM – 2 PM

The Peking Acrobats: Every time The Peking Acrobats perform, they redefine the ancient arts of Chinese acrobatics. Masters of agility and grace, they perform daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs, as well as executing a jaw-dropping variety of precision tumbling, somersaulting, and gymnastics feats. They push the envelope of human possibility with astonishing juggling and balancing acts. They amaze at every turn. Accompanied by live musicians, they create an exuberant entertainment event loved by millions.

Sunday, January 12th, 3 PM

Dedication of Asian American Monument “View From Gold Mountain”: “View from Gold Mountain” commemorates the landmark historic Chinese American civil rights case, Territory of New Mexico v. Yee Shun (1882). Sui G. Wong, OD, MPH, and president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance has been steadfast in her belief that this triumph for social justice is shared with the world. She began this journey in 2013, first by approaching the City of Albuquerque, then petitioning the New Mexico State Legislature in both 2014 and 2015 to secure funding for the art piece.

By 2016, there was a total of $255,000 from the State for the project. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County have contributed an additional $20,000 and $30,000 respectively to complete the work. Her commitment and tenacity will be realized as “View from Gold Mountain” will be dedicated at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.

Saturday, January 11th, 10 AM

Bernalillo County Courthouse

