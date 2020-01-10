All World Travel is holding its annual Travel Show

All World Travel is a local retail travel agency located in Albuquerque, celebrating its 40th anniversary. They are locally owned and have regional offices in the Southwest, and are proud to be a member of Virtuoso, a network of the world’s finest travel agencies and advisors. Owner & President Alfred Volden, Virtuoso Regional Director Bonnie Newman, and Virtuoso Wanderlist Program Manager Betsy DeVries discussed their upcoming Travel Show and introduced Virtuoso Wanderlist.

Virtuoso Wanderlist is a travel portfolio that helps capture your travel dreams and prioritize what matters most.

Event details

On Saturday, January 11th, All World Travel will hold its annual Travel Show at the event center at Sandia Golf Club. There will be over 38 Virtuoso Preferred Suppliers in attendance. A number of suppliers will also be doing presentations during the show.

They will also be introducing their Travel Academy for individuals who would like to learn to become a travel advisor.

Saturday, January 11th

9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Event Center at Sandia Golf Club

30 Rainbow Road NE

Albuquerque, NM

(across from the casino)

