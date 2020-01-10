Overcome nervousness, anxiety, and self-consciousness with Michelle Baca

Nervousness, anxiety, being self-conscious. These are things many of us deal with and it can be agonizing. But just because this is how things are now, doesn’t mean things always have to be. Author Michelle Baca discussed her new book that helps overcome these issues.

Michelle Baca is the author of “The Sweet Spot: Your Roadmap to Maximum Confidence and Magnetism.” She delivers motivational presentations and personal development workshops based on the practices in her book and helps her clients overcome nervousness, anxiety, and self-consciousness so that they can exude a powerful and magnetic presence.

Michelle also co-authored the best-selling book “The Soul of Success” with Jack Canfield, creator of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series and was a contributing author to “Freedom + Feminism,” a collection of essays and photos.

Through her work as a Level II Art of Feminine Presence Certified Teacher and her former consulting for ConvergenceCoaching, a national leadership, and marketing training firm, she encourages and inspires people to achieve personal and professional success. Michelle incorporates energetic and embodiment principles and tantric techniques to help her clients stay centered, inspired, energized, and capable of handling anything that comes their way. As an outgoing introvert and recovering overthinker, Michelle especially loves to work with people who tend to worry, obsess, and overanalyze get out of their heads and into their bodies so that they can fully express themselves with more ease and authenticity.

The Sweet Spot: Your Roadmap to Maximum Confidence and Magnetism

You long to radiate confidence and enjoy your energy in the presence of others—but how do you get there?

You’ve been told a thousand times to “get out of your head and into your body”—but what does that mean?

Michelle Baca lifts the curtain to show you how she evolved from “nice but forgettable” to captivating, genuine, and effective.

When you have a powerful and compelling presence, you light up the room without saying a word and attract the right people and opportunities into your life. You can be smart, sensual, and focused at the same time.

You’ll feel turned on, lit up, and excited. You’ll sense the difference between mental and embodied confidence, and you’ll know how to flip your own switch: from head to the whole body, from muddled to magnetic.

“The Sweet Spot” challenges the belief that this breakthrough takes years—starting today, you can change lives, make a difference, and get noticed by being yourself and conveying your message with pleasure.

Based on Baca’s work as a speaker and facilitator who has reached thousands of people through her corporate training and private coaching, “The Sweet Spot” focuses on the energetics—not the psychology—of confidence.

You can purchase a copy of her book on Amazon.

