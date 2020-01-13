ABQ Hispano Chamber of Commerce prepares for “La Noche Encantada”

Get your flapper dresses and tuxedos ready for the biggest party of the year.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their annual gala, “La Noche Encantada”, February 8th at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event is leaning on a roaring ’20s theme in celebration of the new decade.

The Chamber has partnered with a number of local businesses and organizations to make this year’s event the best to date, including New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, Coca-Cola, PNM, XTO Energy and Intel, as well as Mark Pardo Salon, ULTA and Macy’s.

To get ready for the event, the Living team headed out to Macy’s for tips on dressing our best, samplings of Chef James Hice’s dessert centerpieces and a preview of how the night will unfold.

Tickets are available now -and selling fast- at AHCNM.org.

