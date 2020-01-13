See what makes Mountain Springs Baptist Church different from modern churches

If you are in the process of trying to pick a school for your child to go to and a private Christian school is something that you’re looking for, Graceway Christian Academy might be the place for you. Pastor and Superintendent Dr. John Adams discussed more the academy, their mission, and how you can enroll your child.

A ministry of Mountain Springs, Graceway Christian Academy is now five years old. GCA is occupying the facilities where Temple Baptist Academy was previously located. Dr. John Adams, pastor of Mountain Springs, serves as the superintendent of GCA. He received his Ph. D. in educational administration in 1992, and in preparation for this new ministry, returned to college, earning an additional M. Ed. from Liberty University in 2010. He has over 20 years of teaching experience, as well as administrative experience as a school principal and Bible college academic dean.

The mission of Graceway Christian Academy is to provide an exceptional school experience with academic excellence that fosters Christian character and a biblical worldview, complementing the family and the church.

Enrollment is now open for the second semester.

Mountain Springs Baptist Church is people just like you. There is a place for you and your family to worship as part of this body of believers. This is a church where people care about people, especially their faith in Jesus Christ as Lord. It is a church where you can serve God and others as you grow in grace and knowledge of our Lord. They know you will find a warm welcome there and want to become a part of their church family. Mountain Springs Baptist Church is an Independent, Bible-believing church and is committed to taking the Word of God throughout the world.

Regular Weekly Service Times

Sundays

LifeGroups – 10 AM

AM Worship Service – 11 AM

(AM Worship Service includes Junior Church for ages 3 yrs – 5th grade)

PM Worship Service – 5 PM

Wednesday

Adult Bible Study – 7 PM

Re-Launch (teenagers grades 6-12) – 7 PM

AWANA (Ages 4 yrs-5th grade) – 7 PM

There is an upcoming “Friend Day” on Superbowl Sunday, February 2nd.

