The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience 2020 is like no other film festival

Back for its 8th year, the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience brings together award-winning and up-and-coming filmmakers and musicians from around the world to showcase and celebrate film and music and provide a platform for education, collaboration, discovery and the sharing of impactful stories. Ivan Wiener spoke about the event, new details, and ways you can volunteer and sponsor the festival.

Their vision is to enhance cultural richness by integrating film and music programs that provide entertainment and education for the community, contribute to the creative economy and support Albuquerque as an epicenter for film, music, and the arts.

AFMX presents a unique and educational program where thousands of attendees immerse themselves in film and music and have an appreciation for their influence on one another and pop culture.

There are many film festivals around the world. One can only assume that supply is commensurate with demand, as movies, television, and other media productions are at an all-time high in popularity. With that said, the AFMX festival is different. They know of no other major film festivals that give equal weight to music and film. Their core philosophy lies in emphasizing the interrelationship between film and music and recognizing talent and artistry in both. Their name says it all.

Event details

AFMX

September 24th-27th, 2020

