The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center showcases new exhibit

Founded in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo Indian Tribes of New Mexico, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a world-class museum and cultural center located in the historic 19 Pueblos District. Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Curator of Exhibitions Rachel Moore spoke more about their newest exhibit and where you can go to see it.

At the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s new exhibit “reLocated: Urban Migration Perseverance and Adaptation,” guests will learn more about the relocation or “employment assistance” program that brought many Pueblo people out of the pueblos and into the cities. They will also enjoy personal stories from those who experienced relocation and see the far-reaching effects of this federal program, posing questions about its merit and outcomes.

Event details

reLocated: Urban Migration Perseverance and Adaptation

January 15, 2020 – January 30, 2021

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

There will be an Opening Reception on Thursday, January 16th, 5:30 PM – 7 PM.

This event is FREE, with light refreshments served. In addition, William Bluehouse will play live music inspired by his own relocation experience.

