Enjoy easy everyday vegan Cooking with Compassion

We know that the food we eat has a major impact on our health. And we know that eating healthfully fuels us with the nutrients we need to feel great, look great, and protect against disease. Nancy Arenas with Cooking with Compassion stopped by the Living Kitchen to discuss more on eating healthier and where you can go to learn some easy vegan dishes.

You can enjoy fantastically delicious food, without spending hours in the kitchen, while embracing a plant-based diet!

Everyday vegan cooking

One Sunday a month, from 12 PM – 3 PM at Natural Grocers NE on Wyoming, a free vegan cooking class is offered to those who are interested in a vegan lifestyle. They offer easy recipes, information, and hacks for vegan cooking.

They want to show how easy it is to eat vegan and how delicious the food is.

Mariners Spread

Like a “mock tuna salad.” Serves 4.

Ingredients

2 cups garbanzos/chickpeas (19 oz can)

1/2 cup Mayo (Veganaise), to taste

2 to 3 Tbsp Sweet Relish

1/4 cup green onions

1 tsp kelp, to taste (or add a dash of salt) 1

/2 tsp dulse

1 tsp lemon

thyme, optional

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 Tbsp fresh parsley

Mash garbanzos and combine all ingredients. Chill or serve immediately.

